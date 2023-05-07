World Rowing Cup: Sinkovic brothers win double sculls gold

Podijeli :

Luis ACOSTA / AFP/ ilustracija

Croatia's brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic won the gold medal in the men's double sculls event at the World Rowing Cup in Zagreb on Sunday, with a time of 6:16.74.

Spaniards Aleix Garcia Pujolar and Rodrigo Conde Romero came second with a time of 6:20.53 and Serbia’s Aleksandar Bedik and Aleksandar Filipovic finished third, clocking in at 6:22.23.

In women’s coxless pairs, Croatia’s sisters Ivana and Josipa Jurković finished third with a time of 7:36.73. The gold went to Spaniards Aina Cid and Esther Briz Zamorano (7:16.49), while the silver was claimed by Czechs Radka Novotnikova and Pavlina Flamikova (7:17.22). Since only three crews participated in the race, according to new rules only the first two were awarded the medals.

Brothers Patrik and Anton Loncaric of Croatia came fourth in men’s coxless pairs (06:38.81). The Swiss team of Roman Roeoesli and Andrin Gulich won the gold (06:30.98), Spain’s Jaime Canalejo Pazos and Javier Garcia Ordonez claimed the silver (6:33.21), and Danes Frederic Vystavel and Joachim Sutton took the bronze.