Wreath-laying ceremonies held in Knin for Croatian defenders

Podijeli :

Hrvoje Jelavic/PIXSELL

Wreaths for Croatia's defenders who gave their lives or who are still registered as missing since the 1991-1995 Homeland War were laid on Saturday in front of the monument erected in the centre of Knin in tribute to Croatia's victory in the 1995 Operation Storm.

At the start of today’s central ceremonies in Knin on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the liberating operation, the names of all the soldiers killed in Operation Storm were read and a minute of silence was observed for them. A big Croatian flag was displayed by 12 army service-people at the fortress overlooking Knin.

Croatia celebrates Victory Day and 28th anniversary of Operation Storm

The ceremonies continued in the main square in the city.

War Veterans’ Affairs Minister Tomo Medved said in is statement to the press that Operation Storm brought peace and enabled the return of internally displaced persons and refugees and led to the peaceful reintegration of Croatia’s Danube region.

According to some unofficial reports, before the start of today’s ceremonies in Knin, a score of former HOS members together with their wartime commander Marko Skejo were arriving in a few cars, however they did not want to stop at a police checkpoint near Knin.

After ignoring the warnings from the police, they proceeded further and the law enforcement authorities eventually stopped them and detained them in a police station in Sibenik County.