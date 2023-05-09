Wreaths laid at Mirogoj cemetery for Victory Over Fascism Day

Podijeli :

N1

The SABA association of antifascist fighters and antifascists, Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic, and delegations of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Social Democrats on Tuesday laid wreaths at Zagreb's Mirogoj cemetery in tribute to WWII Partisan fighters and on the occasion of Victory Over Fascism and Europe Day.

SDP leader Pedja Grbin warned that there were still streets and squares in Croatia named after officials of the WWII Nazi-allied Ustasha regime.

“We must make an effort to finally do away with that legacy because that is not what should lead Croatia forward,” he said.

Grbin noted that this year again Europe Day was being commemorated against the backdrop of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and numerous crimes committed in Ukraine.

“But we can see that fascism continues to live on elsewhere as well, and that stronger efforts are needed to fight it,” he said.

Davor Bernardic of the Social Democrats said that the Holocaust was the most massive extermination campaign in which millions of people perished due to their religion and ethnicity.