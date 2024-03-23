WWF urges people to join Earth Hour and switch their lights off at 8:30 pm

Podijeli :

Unsplash / Ilustracija

At 8:30 pm on Saturday, WWF’s Earth Hour will return to unite millions worldwide in support and celebration of our planet.

Since 2007, Earth Hour has been known for its iconic “lights out” moment, with landmarks and homes worldwide switching off their lights. This year, while major landmarks go dark to celebrate Earth Hour, WWF encourages individuals to ‘Give an Hour for Earth’ by spending 60 minutes participating in any eco-positive activity from now until Earth Day on April 22nd. An interactive online tool will suggest activities for various lifestyles and interests, and participants can log their contribution to the national and global ‘Hour Bank’.

Croatia has been marking Earth Hour since 2009.

Earth Hour is WWF’s (World Wildlife Fund) flagship global environmental movement. Over the past 17 years, it has grown to become the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment, inspiring individuals, communities, businesses and organisations in more than 190 countries and territories to take action for our collective future.

Historically, Earth Hour has focused on the climate crisis, but more recently, Earth Hour has strived to address a range of concerns facing people and the planet. The movement recognises the role of individuals in creating solutions to the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges and demonstrates the power of millions of people working together towards a common goal.