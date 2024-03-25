Young Croatian computer scientists win silver at the competition in Prague

Podijeli :

Patrick Pavic, Dorijan Lendvaj and Kresimir Nezmah (Photo: Croatian Informatics Clubs Association)

Young Croatian computer scientists have won the silver medal at the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC), which took place in Prague from 22 to 24 March, the Croatian Informatics Clubs Association announced on Monday.

The silver medal and entry into the final of the ICPC was won by the team from the University of Zagreb, consisting of Dorijan Lendvaj, Kresimir Nezmah and Patrick Pavic, all students of the Department of Mathematics at the Faculty of Science.

A total of 52 teams from 48 European universities took part in the new international competition for students from European universities in the field of programming.

The International Collegiate Programming Contest is an important part of the global landscape of student programming and promotes the development of the world’s future programmers and computer engineers, emphasised the Croatian Informatics Clubs Association.

Launched in 1970 at Texas A&M University, the ICPC has grown into a vast network of regional competitions involving over 75,000 students from 3,450 universities in 111 countries.