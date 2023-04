Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The ninth edition of the Zagreb Book Festival will take place in the Croatian capital from 22 to 26 May.

The organisers have announced the participation of about 40 writers and authors as well as several panel discussion.

Apart from Croatian writers, some of the guests who will come to the festival are Norwegian novelist Vigdis Hjorth, Swiss psychoanalyst Jeannette Fischer, Slovenian activist and anthropologist Nika Kovac.