Zagreb City administration to plant 8,000 new trees in the 2023/2024 season

The Zagreb City administration has planted 8,000 new trees for the 2023/2024 season, four times as many as in previous years. This fulfils one of its important goals - greening, which reduces air pollution and mitigates the effects of summer heatwaves.

“This season we have planted one tree for every 100 inhabitants and we will continue to do so in the future. I believe that the residents of Zagreb have noticed the many new trees along the city’s avenues and arterial roads, in the green areas and parks,” said Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic.

He added that the benefits are manifold, as the greenery reduces air pollution and mitigates the effects of summer heat waves, thus directly contributing to the health of citizens.

“Good planning and preservation of green spaces in cities also increases resilience in case of floods and weather extremes, and this greening action definitely makes the city more beautiful,” he said.

Earlier this week, the mayor announced that from the first weekend in May, Zagreb residents will be able to take the cable car to the nearby Medvednica mountain for free and that ticket prices for visitors from outside Zagreb will be reduced.

“There are two reasons for this decision: firstly, the residents of Zagreb are already financing the cable car by paying the loan (for the project) from the city budget, which will run for another 11 years, and secondly, we want to protect the Medvednica Nature Park by prioritising public transport and gradually limiting the use of cars,” he said.