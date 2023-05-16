Zagreb court upholds indictment against former JANAF director and others

Podijeli :

Neva Zganec/PIXSELL

The Zagreb County Court on Tuesday upheld the indictment against Dragan Kovacevic, ex-director of the JANAF oil pipeline operator, and six others for taking and giving bribes and fixing €13.3 million worth of contracts in the state-owned firm.

The other accused are entrepreneurs Kreso Petek, Edo Seifried, Ivan Siric and Vatroslav Sablic, and former JANAF executives Vlado Zoric and Vladimir Vrbanc.

The USKOK anti-corruption office contends that Petek gave Kovacevic and his associates €1 million so that his firm Elektrocentar Petek could get contracts worth almost €8.63 million. Kovacevic is also accused of getting two flats from entrepreneurs for whose companies he arranged contracts worth millions.

Speaking to the press after the indictment was upheld, deputy USKOK director Kresimir Ostrogonac said he expected the trial to start soon.

“The indictment has three counts, for taking and giving bribes, illegal favouritism and aiding and abetting in the commission of the crimes alleged,” he said, adding that “dozens of witnesses” will be questioned.

Asked if they included former President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and incumbent President Zoran Milanovic, Ostrogonac said the court will summon the witnesses necessary to prove the charges. “I can neither confirm nor deny. I can’t say anything more specific for now.”

Before today’s hearing, Kovacevic said the indictment was “totally fabricated and false.”