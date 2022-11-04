Zagreb Faculty of Law celebrates 246 years of existence

Share:







Source: N1, Ilustracija

The University of Zagreb's Faculty of Law celebrated the 246 years of its existence on Friday with a ceremony attended by faculty staff, alumni and senior legislative, executive and judicial officials.

Congratulating the staff, University Rector Stjepan Lakusic said they were facing two challenges: public participation in the creation of the legal framework and increasing the quality of studying.

Justice and Administration Minister Ivan Malenica said that the Faculty of Law was a top higher education institution that had made an outstanding contribution to the development of society and the legal system, and whose alumni held the most responsible positions in the country.

Tomislav Sokol, a Croatian member of the European Parliament, said that the Faculty of Law provides a breadth of vision in the education process as well as specific knowledge that proves helpful in a wide range of jobs.

Speaking of the challenges faced by the Faculty, Sokol cited the demographic situation in the country, the development of the legal framework for science and higher education, and competition.

President of the Republic Zoran Milanovic called on the Faculty’s management to maintain the criteria and be a centre of excellence while taking into account the national interests as a key value.