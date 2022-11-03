Zagreb hospital director: Service of pregnancy termination available on request

Share:







Source: Emica Elvedji/PIXSELL/Ilustracija

The head of Zagreb's Sveti Duh hospital, Ana-Maria Simundic, said on Thursday that over the past month the hospital has been providing pregnancy termination on request, a service that was not available at that hospital since 2015 due to collective conscientious objection.

“Our hospital is finally providing that service, we have a team as well as resources and skills, and any woman who needs that service can come to our hospital,” Simundic said.

Simundic said that the medical service of pregnancy termination on request up to 10 weeks into pregnancy had not been available at that hospital since 2015, which the new hospital management identified as a problem upon its appointment in early January.

“We made an effort to enable women to exercise their legally guaranteed right. That required certain organisational changes that were not easy, and the service is now provided not only by one doctor but by a team of doctors, anesthesiologists and nurses,” she said.

She confirmed that the service of pregnancy termination in that hospital is provided “by several doctors, anesthesiologists and nurses”, declining to say if the doctors in question were the same ones that were previously conscientious objectors.