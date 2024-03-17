Zagreb: Hundreds protest over stench from composting plant

Podijeli :

N1/Ivan Hrstić

Several hundred Zagreb residents gathered in front of the "Markusevac" composting plant in Maksimir on Saturday, protesting against the suffocating stench and demanding the revocation of the permit allowing Zagreb Holding to process larger quantities of household bio-waste at the facility.

Organised by the civic initiative “Maksimir for Zagreb,” the protest aimed to challenge the waste management permit granted to Zagreb Holding for the location. Residents from Maksimir, Gornja and Donja Dubrava, and Podsljeme urged for urgent action, calling for the permit to be withdrawn due to the pervasive odor. They claim that due to the odor, they cannot open their windows, schools and kindergartens are nearby, and children cannot play outdoors.

Maris Spero, president of the civic initiative, emphasized that the permit was not issued in response to challenges at Jakusevec or adverse weather conditions in Zagreb. Instead, she claimed it was granted to Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic to address waste disposal issues with inadequate solutions.

She emphasised the necessity of involving citizens in every decision made.

Prior to the protest, Zagreb Holding arranged a media tour of the composting plant on Friday. Representatives clarified that only green bio-waste from public areas is processed, assuring they take measures to mitigate unpleasant odors, which they claim are harmless.

The composting facility, operational since 1996, processes green bio-waste collected from public areas, producing compost for nurseries and other uses.