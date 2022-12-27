Zagreb Is Ours to merge with Mozemo! party, Tomasevic no longer in leadership

Podijeli :

Source: Davorin Visnjic/PIXSELL

The Zagreb Is Ours party has decided at a recent election assembly to merge with the Mozemo! party, and its leader, Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic, was not re-elected to the party's leadership.

The assembly was held on 14 December and the party reported on it only ten days later. It was held online because some of the members were diagnosed with the coronavirus and some were concerned about the possibility of getting infected.

The assembly decided that Zagreb Is Ours would merge with Mozemo!, and appointed Marina Ivandic, chair of the party’s group in the Zagreb City Assembly, and Iva Ivsic, a member of the City Assembly, as new coordinators. They replaced Tomasevic and Ursa Raukar-Gamulin.

Tomasevic and Raukar-Gamulin did not run again for these positions because of their present workload, Ivandic and Ivsic said, adding that the decision on the merger was adopted by a vast majority of members.