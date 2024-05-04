Zagreb, Kyiv mayors sign Agreement of Friendship and Cooperation

Podijeli :

Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic and the Mayor of Ukrainian Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, in Paris on Saturday signed an Agreement of Friendship and Cooperation, the Zagreb City Administration said in a press release.

The Agreement solidifies a commitment between the two cities to enhance cooperation on various fronts, notably sustainable development, encompassing areas such as the economy, public transportation, environmental protection, education, sports, tourism, healthcare, and culture.

“Zagreb stands firmly with the City of Kyiv and the citizens of Ukraine in their fight for freedom and democracy. I am pleased that by signing this agreement, we will be able to develop concrete joint projects that will benefit the citizens of both our cities,” said Zagreb Mayor Tomasevic during the signing of the agreement.

The Agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Summit of European Mayors, hosted by the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo.

Attending the meeting are the mayors of Paris, Kyiv, Copenhagen, Sarajevo, Istanbul, Tirana, Reykjavik, Athens, and Zagreb.

The meeting is part of the celebration of Europe Day and is dedicated to the role of cities in addressing the main challenges in European democracies, the City of Zagreb announced.