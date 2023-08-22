Zagreb mayor: More workers to be hired to help maintain green areas

Podijeli :

Unsplash

Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic on Tuesday commented on criticism about uncut grass in the city's green areas, saying that "grass has been growing like crazy" due to an almost tropical climate this summer, and announced the hiring of more workers by the company maintaining the city's green areas.

The Zrinjevac company will hire an additional 100 workers given that the extreme weather conditions are likely to continue, Tomasevic said in a comment on criticism about uncut grass as well as large mosquito populations in the city.

Tomasevic noted that in July Zagreb was hit by the worst storm in the history of the local meteorological service.

Work on removing fallen trees and branches from the streets and public areas, which is still under way and for which, in addition to Zrinjevac, private companies have been hired as well, has interfered with the schedule of grass cutting which is done by Zrinjevac, he said.

“The situation will stabilise in September,” Tomasevic said, noting that this refers to grass cutting as well as to the removal of fallen trees and branches from green areas.

The consequences of the bad weather have been entirely removed in 7 of 17 city districts and the process is proceeding as planned, the mayor said.