Zagreb organises first noon New Year’s Eve party for children

The first noon New Year's Eve party for children in Zagreb was organised in Cvjetni Trg square in the city centre on Sunday, with Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic wishing the capital's youngest residents lots of happiness, good health and joy.

With singing and dancing, numerous children were entertained by acrobats, jugglers and singer Dino Jelusic. The event included creative, circus and balloon workshops.

“This is the first time we are doing a New Year’s Eve party at noon and, depending on your reaction, we will do it in the future also,” Tomasevic said.