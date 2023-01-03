Zagreb Stock Exchange: Crobex reaches 2,000 points for first time since August

Podijeli :

Source: Daniel ROLAND / AFP

The main Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE) indices increased on Tuesday for the second day in a row, the state news platform Hina said.

The Crobex gained 0.34% to reach 2,005 points, surpassing the 2,000-point mark for the first time since the end of August 2022. The Crobex10 rose by 0.54% to 1,169 points, its highest level since the end of September 2022. Turnover at the close of the trading session reached €193,000, about €102,000 more than on Monday.

The highest turnover, of €38,000, was generated by the ordinary stock of the Adris insurance and tourism group. Its price increased by 0.88% to €57.5 per share. Twenty-eight stocks traded today, with 11 of them increasing, 10 decreasing and seven stagnating in price.

Hina did not offer any explanation for these market movements.