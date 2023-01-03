Zagreb Stock Exchange: Crobex reaches 2,000 points for first time since August

NEWS 03.01.2023 21:21
Source: Daniel ROLAND / AFP

The main Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE) indices increased on Tuesday for the second day in a row, the state news platform Hina said.

The Crobex gained 0.34% to reach 2,005 points, surpassing the 2,000-point mark for the first time since the end of August 2022. The Crobex10 rose by 0.54% to 1,169 points, its highest level since the end of September 2022. Turnover at the close of the trading session reached €193,000, about €102,000 more than on Monday.

The highest turnover, of €38,000, was generated by the ordinary stock of the Adris insurance and tourism group. Its price increased by 0.88% to €57.5 per share. Twenty-eight stocks traded today, with 11 of them increasing, 10 decreasing and seven stagnating in price.

Hina did not offer any explanation for these market movements.

Komentari

Vaš komentar

Popular Posts