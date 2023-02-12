Zagreb was Croatia’s most visited tourist destination in January

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

Zagreb was the most visited tourist destination in Croatia in January 2023, with 58,000 tourist arrivals and 129,500 overnight stays, which exceeds the results reported in January 2022 as well as those in January 2019, with hotels accounting for 60% of overnights, the city's tourism board has said.

Looking at the results generated by counties in January, the City of Zagreb was in second place in terms of arrivals and overnight stays, behind Istria County. The second most visited destination in January was Split and Rovinj was third.

According to figures from the Croatian Tourism Board (HTZ), a total of 236,000 tourists came to Croatia in January 2023, or 31.2% more than in the same month of 2022, generating nearly 709,000 overnights, an increase of 20.2%.