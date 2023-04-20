Zeljka Mostecak appointed acting head of USKOK anti-corruption office

Podijeli :

Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

State Attorney General Zlata Hrvoj-Sipek on Thursday appointed Zeljka Mostecak acting director of the USKOK anti-corruption office after Vanja Marusic tendered a resignation on Tuesday, the State Attorney's Office (DORH) said.

Hrvoj-Sipek received Justice Minister Ivan Malenica’s consent for Marusic’s resignation and decided to relieve her of duty as head of USKOK, DORH said.

Under the law, Marusic is returning to DORH since she was appointed deputy state attorney general.

DORH dismissed any connection between Marusic’s departure from USKOK with political contexts or alleged conflicts within DORH.

Mostecak will assume office today, DORH added.

Although DORH initially said that Marusic was resigning for personal reasons, media reported the reason was a crash caused by her driver with an official car. DORH later said the crash occurred in March 2022.