Zaboravite na Ferrari ili Rolls Royce, ovo su automobili koje najviše voze milijarderi

🚗 The top 10 car brands driven by millionaires:

1. Toyota

2. Honda

3. Ford

4. Lexus

5. Subaru

6. BMW

7. Acura

8. Hyundai

9. Lincoln

10. Buick

Most millionaires don’t drive flashy cars. When people don’t waste money to LOOK wealthy, they have money to actually BECOME wealthy.

