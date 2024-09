Otkriven asteroid koji će udariti u Zemljinu atmosferu: “Objekt je bezopasan, ali ljudi će moći vidjeti spektakularnu vatrenu kuglu!”

⚠️☄️Incoming!

A roughly 1 metre asteroid will strike Earth’s atmosphere over the Philippines near Luzon Island at 17:08 UTC today, 4 September.

The object is harmless, but people in the area may see a spectacular fireball!

Discovered this morning by the Catalina Sky Survey,… pic.twitter.com/UjQLbh3fFr

— European Space Agency (@esa) September 4, 2024