Izrael objavio: Ubijen šef vlade Hamasa u Gazi

Approximately 3 months ago, in a joint IDF and ISA strike in Gaza, the following terrorists were eliminated:

🔴Rawhi Mushtaha, the Head of the Hamas government in Gaza

🔴Sameh al-Siraj, who held the security portfolio on Hamas’ political bureau and Hamas’ Labor Committee

🔴Sami… pic.twitter.com/6xpH6tOOot

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 3, 2024