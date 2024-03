Susjedi na udaru nevremena: Više od 6.000 ljudi izolirano zbog jake oluje

🔴⚠️🌧🌀The arrival of #storm #Dorothea over #Italy is bringing heavy #snow on the #Alps, while strong #rains are causing #landslides and local #floods in western &northern regions. Here the latest 12hrs evolution seen by #MSG #weather #winter #maltempo @Giulio_Firenze @KolydasT pic.twitter.com/Pi4HQHQeG2

— antonio vecoli 🛰️🇪🇺#️⃣ (@tonyveco) February 27, 2024