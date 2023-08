Vagnerovci zaprijetili Putinu: Ako je istina da je Prigožin mrtav…

Official address of the movement “Wagner, Play”:

“There are rumours about the death of the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin. We directly say that we suspect the Kremlin officials led by Putin of an attempt to kill him!

If the information about Prigozhin’s death is… pic.twitter.com/SAonnRyXfb

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 23, 2023