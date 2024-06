VIDEO / Dodik stigao u posjet Putinu pa ga pokušao izljubiti: Pogledajte reakciju ruskog predsjednika

In St. Petersburg, Kremlin-aligned Bosnian Serb extremist @MiloradDodik meets his chief political sponsor Putin to update him on his secessionist agenda in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Dodik thanked the Russian president for voting against the UNGA resolution on the Srebrenica Genocide. pic.twitter.com/20vTjUzXiP

