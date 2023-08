VIDEO Putin obećao Rusima sigurnost ratom u Ukrajini, dronovi ga demantiraju

A much better quality video of 2 burned down IL-76 military transport planes at the airfield attacked by Ukrainian drones in Pskov during the night. These drones are taking off from within Russia, just several kilometers away from their targets. 4x IL-76 and 1x Tu-22 destroyed. pic.twitter.com/jhoVH5N0Jg

— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) August 30, 2023