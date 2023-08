Ruski vojni blogeri: Ovo su tri krivca za ruske vojne neuspjehe!

Ukrainian forces continued to advance east of #Robotyne in western #Zaporizhia Oblast on Aug 29, while continuing to secure positions in Robotyne.

Geolocated footage published on Aug 29 showed that Ukrainian forces made advances about 5km SE of Robotyne. https://t.co/qwklCUsoTR https://t.co/nWuWv4pKYr pic.twitter.com/0ovctxcA6C

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) August 30, 2023