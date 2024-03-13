1.6 million people in employment in Croatia in the 4th quarter of 2023, survey unemployment rate 5.9%

Podijeli :

N1/Ilustracija

In the last quarter of 2023, 1.61 million people were employed in Croatia and 102,000 were unemployed, while the survey unemployment rate was 5.9%, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) reported on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the administrative unemployment rate in Q4 2023 was 6.4%.

According to the survey data on unemployment, the number of unemployed was 11,000 lower than in the data from the Croatian Employment Service (HZZ).

The DZS explains that of the total 113,000 unemployed registered with the HZZ, 39,000 (34.2%) did not meet the international criteria for unemployment status.

In the last quarter of 2023, there were 3.25 million people of working age (15 to 64 years) in Croatia, of whom 1.6 million were employed, 102,000 unemployed and 1.53 million inactive.

Among the economically inactive are 62,000 who want to work but are not looking for work, and 1.12 million are pre-school children, students, pensioners and persons on sick leave.