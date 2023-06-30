1,000 judicial employees protesting outside government offices

Podijeli :

Čitateljica N1

About 1,000 judicial employees are protesting outside the government offices in Zagreb on Friday, demanding a €300 net pay rise and the regulation of collective bargaining for those employed in the judiciary and prosecutor's offices.

The protesters – court and prosecution employees – came from across Croatia, carrying whistles, trumpets, drums and banners.

The protest was preceded by an ongoing strike launched at the beginning of this month over the same demands by the SDLSN union of civil servants. The protest was organised by the union because it failed to reach an agreement during several talks with the Justice Ministry.

Union president Iva Suskovic has said the negotiations failed because the ministry did not make any concrete offer.

The ministry offered a memorandum of understanding pledging to include the unions in a continuous dialogue until wages in civil and public services are regulated by law, including equal pay for equal work.

The new law will be passed by 15 July, Justice Minister Ivan Malenica has said. He advocates a comprehensive solution.

Two weeks ago, the government and the public and civil service unions agreed a €300 holiday bonus for all 219,000 employees in the two sectors and pay rises of 60, 80 and 100 euros, the highest for those with the lowest wages.

That is a provisional supplement as negotiations on base pay will resume in September. Malenica has said base pay for judicial employees has increased by one-third and the coefficients for court reporters by 38% in the last five years.

SDLSN demands a €400 pay rise, claiming their current pay is barely enough for the basic necessities, or another offer which the Justice Ministry deems acceptable.

The strike of judicial employees is in its fourth week. The union says the government has already agreed to raise salaries for judges, who were on a work-to-rule strike for two weeks.