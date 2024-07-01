11 years of Croatia’s EU membership celebrated in Karlovac

Podijeli :

Aris Oikonomou / AFP, Ilustracija

The 11th anniversary of Croatia's EU membership was celebrated on Sunday in Karlovac with a cycling event attended by Ministers Sime Erlic, Marin Piletic and Marija Vuckovic, the Prefect of Karlovac County Martina Furdek-Hajdin and the Mayor of Karlovac Damir Mandic.

The cycling event also marked the completion of the use of EU funds from the 2014-2020 Financial Framework, with the route passing through some of the most significant local EU projects – the freshwater aquarium “Aquatika”, the renovation of the Croatian House and water and municipal infrastructure, and the “Edison” cinema.

Croatia has received over 12 billion euros from EU funds so far and “another 25 billion is still ahead of us,” said the Minister for Regional Development and EU Funds, Erlic, adding that Croatia is now “much better, more connected, more sustainable, greener and more progressive”

Erlic: Karlovac is an example of positive change

“In 2013, we were at the bottom of the league in terms of the utilisation of EU funds, with 60% of the EU development average and record unemployment of over 17%. Now we have record-breaking employment, record-breaking low unemployment and a GDP per capita of 76 compared to the European average. We are making progress as a society in all areas and have been above the EU average for 13 quarters, largely due to the high quality investment of EU funds,” he said.

Erlic described Karlovac as an “example of positive transformation” with European funds.

Around 700 million euros in European funds have been invested in Karlovac so far, said Mayor Mandic, referring to the flood defence system project. “Membership of the European Union has brought Karlovac several steps forward thanks to our work and our skills, but above all thanks to the government.”

County Prefect Furdek-Hajdin mentioned the project to build a second track on the Zagreb-Rijeka railway line and emphasised that European funds are not a goal, but a tool: “Membership in Europe has taught us the discipline of planning, setting deadlines, resources and personnel. European money is therefore welcome and makes us more competent.”