Survey on addiction shows tranquiliers use rising

A survey on addiction in Croatia has shown that the share of people using tranquilisers increased significantly in 2023, compared to 2019, while alcohol and drug consumption remained at approximately the same level.

This is the fourth survey conducted by the Croatian Institute of Public Health (HZJZ) with the Ivo Pilar Institute of Social Sciences,following the studies in 2011, 2015, and 2019, based on which an analysis of trends in the use of addictive substances was made.

Each of the surveys included almost 5,000 participants aged between 15 and 64.

Between 2019 and 2023, an upward trend in the use of sedatives and tranquilisers and a downward trend in the use of alcohol were determined among adults.

The results indicate a slowdown or reversal of the growth trend in the use of addictive substances among adults, with the exception of the use of sedatives and tranquilisers, a press conference heard.

Cocaine use increased fivefold compared to 2011

Renata Glavak Tkalić, the research projects leaders from the Ivo Pilar Institute, pointed out that cocaine use increased fivefold compared to 2011, while cannabis use doubled.

“Between 2011 and 2023, an upward trend in the use of tobacco, alcohol, sedatives and tranquilisers, any illegal drug, and cannabis, ecstasy, and cocaine was identified among adults,” she said. However, no significant difference was identified between 2011 and 2023 in the prevalence of amphetamine, LSD, and heroin use.

Željko Petković, assistant director of the Croatian Institute of Public Health for combating drug abuse, said that huge quantities of cocaine were entering the European market and its price had started to fall in recent years.

“It is also worrying that cocaine is becoming the first drug young people try, and it is also used by people over 40,” he said. He added that it was also worrying in Croatia that tobacco consumption and the use of e-cigarettes, or various tobacco products, were increasing.

A survey for last year showed that 22% of adults and 13.5% of young adults used sedatives or tranquilisers, with consumption being higher among women than men.

About 38% of adults and the same percentage of young adults smoked tobacco last year, while every fifth young adult used e-cigarettes.

Also, 77.7% of adults and 82.4% of young adults consumed some type of alcoholic beverage last year.

Highest prevalence of any “new drug” among young people

The survey showed that 26% of adults and 37.3% of young adults had used an illegal drug at least once in their lives, while in the last year every tenth adult and almost every fifth young adult had used it.

When it comes to “new drugs,” the prevalence of the us of any new drug was 1.8% among adults, while among young adults it was 3.4%.

Worryingly, the highest lifetime prevalence of any “new drug” use was found in the youngest age group, between the ages of 15 and 24 (3.8%).

The survey for last year also showed that around a third of adults and a third of young adults played games of chance.

Last year, 78.3% of adults and 95.4% of young adults used social networks.

The survey is based on the methodological guidelines of the EU Drugs Agency (EUDA).