13 football fans injured in fight in Zagreb

Source: Pixsell/PIXSELL

Thirteeen football supporters were injured, including two seriously, in a fight between two rival fan groups in central Zagreb on Sunday, police said.

The confrontation, involving fans from Zagreb’s Bad Blue Boys group and Split’s Torcida, preceded a First Division match between the local side Lokomotiva and Hajduk Split.

A total of 50 fans were arrested before the match as well as seven Hajduk Split fans — four for possession of flares, one for possession of marijuana, one for being drunk and one for trying to enter the stadium without a valid ticket.

The fans injured in the fight were hospitalised.

The match was watched by some 3,300 spectators, including 1,100 Hajduk supporters. After the match, the police escorted the away fans from the stadium without incident.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw.