150 Croatians are in Lebanon, six have asked for help

REUTERS/Ali Alloush

Around 150 citizens of the Republic of Croatia are currently in Lebanon. Since Tuesday, six of them have asked for help to leave the country more quickly, according to the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

No further requests for consular assistance have been received from Croatian citizens in Lebanon.

The Croatian embassy in Cairo, which is responsible for Lebanon, is in contact with the Croatian citizens, reports the daily newspaper Vecernji list.

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs had previously called on all Croatian citizens in Lebanon to leave the country due to the deteriorating situation in the region and advised those who had planned to travel to cancel their plans.

A large number of Croatian citizens in Lebanon hold dual citizenship.