1st Forbes Adria Power Women’s Summit opens

Forbes Adria

The first Forbes Adria Power Women’s Summit opened in Belgrade’s Sava Center on Wednesday, bringing together entrepreneurs, scientists, businesswomen and others whose life stories are an inspiration.

The editors of Forbes issues across the region also spoke at the opening.

Forbes Serbia editor Ivan Radak told N1 that women are one of the key sections in Forbes adding that organizing a conference like this in Serbia was logical. He said the gathering would raise important issues and present some of the more successful entrepreneurs in the region. “Not to help them, women don’t need help, they need support to take the first step, to throw themselves off the cliff and fly,” he said.

The conference includes panels on Imposter syndrome: Is that only a she thing, making women stronger economically, She for her health: Are there taboos when we speak about women health, She for breaking the rules, She for authenticity: Is that a value of a new era, women in sports.

Speakers and panelists include CroAI chief Martina Silov, Testeral CEO Sanja Stanimirovic, Ida Prester, Glycan Age CEO Nikolina Lauc, Merck southeast Europe chief Ina Bulat, The Bad Bitch Business Bible author Lisa Carmen Wang, The Business of Aspiration author Ana Andjelic, Bohinc Studio owner Lara Bohinc, Breaking the Rules author Nika Zupanc, Serbian Taekwondo national team member Aleksandar Perisic, coach Petra Bulata Kovacic, Build Like a Woman author Kathleen Griffith, Podravka chief Martina Dalic, CEO Quintessentially Lara Ham, Delta Holding vice-president Aleksandra Djurdjevic and and Serbian Equality Commissioner Brankica Jankovic.