20. Zagrebdox is opened

ZagrebDox

The screening of the documentary film "Smiling Georgia" by Luka Beradze at the Kaptol Boutique Cinema in Zagreb on Sunday evening marked the opening of the 20th edition of the ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival.

At the opening ceremony, the founder of the festival, Nenad Puhovski, thanked everyone who has contributed to the festival over the past 20 years.

During the eight days of the festival, 102 films will be shown in 14 programmes, selected from 1,695 submissions.

Representatives of the Zagreb city administration, members of parliament and foreign diplomats were present at the opening ceremony.