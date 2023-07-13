22,000 foreign workers in Zagreb in July

Podijeli :

pixabay.com/users/strgars

Deputy Mayor Danijela Dolenec said during Question Time in the Zagreb City Assembly on Thursday that this month 22,000 foreign workers were registered in the capital.

Asked by a councillor of the Independent Democratic Serb Party (SDSS) about availability of integration policies to foreign workers in the city, Dolencec said that 22,000 foreigners worked in Zagreb this July.

She said that the city-run companies and institutions were still not hiring foreigners, but that this would be necessary due to labour shortages.

The action plan for 2023 will broaden the range of services, including informing foreign workers of their rights and offering them free legal aid, the deputy mayor said.