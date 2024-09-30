25 dismissed textile workers: ‘I worked for €670 and now they don’t want to pay us the last wage’

Podijeli :

N1 / Ivan Hrstić

25 workers at the Daruvar-based textile company Leonarda have been sacked.

One worker told N1 Zagreb that they were sacked on the grounds that “there is no work”.

Another worker said they were surprised by the dismissal. They had been working for the minimum wage and earned €670.

“We even accepted the fact that there is no work, but we were shocked that we did not receive our last pay cheque. Our main problem is that they did not pay us the last pay cheque,” said another worker.

She added that “for a week now, some people have been walking around the factory taking pictures of the machines, probably of anything worth anything.”

The director of the company, Dijana Pustajic, explained that Leonarda will cease to exist because there is no work, the workers told N1 Zagreb. She also told them that the company’s accounts are frozen and it is unable to pay them their salaries.