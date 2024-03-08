348.1 million euros available for the fishing industry until 2027

Podijeli :

N1/ILUSTRACIJA

On Friday, the government approved the fisheries and aquaculture programme for the period up to 2027 in the amount of 348.1 million euros.

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, Mladen Pavic, recalled that the European Commission officially approved the Croatia’s Fisheries and Aquaculture Programme when it adopted an implementing decision approving the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund – Programme for Croatia in November 2022.

Under this programme, 243.7 million euros were made available from the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund, with the national allocation amounting to 104.4 million euros.

“This brings the total value of the programme to 348.1 million euros,” said Pavic.

The funds are earmarked for the implementation of support measures under four priorities – promoting sustainable fisheries and the restoration and conservation of biological resources, promoting sustainable aquaculture activities and processing and marketing, enabling a sustainable blue economy in coastal, island and inland areas and promoting the development of fisheries and aquaculture communities, as well as strengthening international maritime governance and enabling safe, clean seas, Pavic explained.