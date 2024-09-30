76% of Croatians notice a decline in product quality while prices are skyrocketing

Podijeli :

N1

The Dutch Consumer Protection Association has published a study showing that the quality of food has declined significantly due to inflation. Croatian MEP Biljana Borzan explained that inflation, shrinkflation and skimpflation will be central topics at the hearings of the EU Commissioners.

“A recent study by the Dutch Consumer Protection Association has shown that the fish content in Albert Heijn fish fingers has fallen by 20%, while prices have risen by 40%. The olive oil content in Bertolli cooking oil fell from 20% to 7%, and the chicken content in Jumbo Chicken soup fell from 8.6% to 5.8%. According to my research, 76% of Croatian citizens have also noticed a significant decrease in the quality of food and hygiene products, despite the same or higher prices,” said Borzan.

Reduction in product packaging

The problem with skimpflation, the reduction in the quality of ingredients, is that it is very difficult to detect for the average consumer and is often not even indicated on the packaging. According to Borzan, Croatian citizens have also noticed a decline in the quality of service.

According to Borzan, 66% believe that they used to get better hotel accommodation or more value for tickets for the same price.

“The problem of skimpflation goes hand in hand with shrinkflation, where product sizes shrink but prices stay the same. No less than 94.5% of our citizens have noticed thinner chocolates, smaller jars of baby food or smaller quantities of pasta for the same prices. The industry is once again trying to save money at the expense of consumers,” explained Borzan.

She announced that her group’s support in the hearings for the new European Commission will depend on the answers to the question of how to curb rising prices, especially rising food prices in the eastern EU countries.