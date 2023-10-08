About 180 Croatian nationals currently staying in Israel

Podijeli :

EYAD BABA / AFP

Around 180 Croatian nationals are currently staying in Israel, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs said on Sunday, adding that the Croatian Embassy in Tel Aviv is in touch with them and working on "a solution for their repatriation".

“The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs is working intensively on finding a solution for the repatriation of our citizens to Croatia. The situation is very challenging and volatile – passenger air traffic in Tel Aviv has been suspended, while travel across the border to Jordan is limited,” the press release said.

“Ensuring the repatriation of our citizens is currently a priority,” it added. “The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs and the Croatian Embassy in Israel are coordinating with the Israeli authorities, who are planning further international flights, the possibility of early transport for Croatian nationals as soon as possible.”

The Ministry recommends that Croatian nationals do not leave their safe place until the situation stabilises and until the possibility of repatriation is found.

“We invite our citizens who are currently in Israel to contact the Croatian Embassy in Tel Aviv, if they have not already done so. Likewise, we recommend that they follow the instructions of the Home Front Command (https://www.oref.org.il/en) , as well as instructions from the Israeli Defence Forces and local media,” the press release said.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas mounted an offensive against Israel at dawn on Saturday, firing salvos of rockets, to which Israeli forces responded by bombing numerous targets in Gaza. The number of dead and wounded continues to rise, and according to current reports, more than 600 people have been killed in Israel, while Hamas has detained more than 100 people. On the Palestinian side, according to the latest data, there are more than 300 dead.

“The Croatian Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs are in close contact with the EU and international partners and continue to monitor the situation on the ground,” the Ministry said.