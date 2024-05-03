President to extend Daniel Markic’s term as head of the Security Intelligence Agency

Podijeli :

N1

President Zoran Milanovic will sign a decision according to which Daniel Markic will remain head of the Security Intelligence Agency until a new director is appointed or for a maximum of two months, the Office of the President announced on Friday.

President Milanovic will sign a decision on the appointment of an acting Director of the Security Intelligence Agency (SOA) on Friday, appointing Markic as acting director from 6 May and until the appointment of a new director or for a maximum of two months, a statement said.

The Office of the President emphasised that the proposal to appoint Markic as acting director of the SOA was submitted to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic back in March. This was in response to the announcement of a possible dissolution of the parliament and the fact that a new government could not be formed before the end of the current SOA director’s term.

In view of the fact that a new government has not yet been formed and the term of office of SOA Director Daniel Markic ends on 5 May, the President’s proposal to appoint Markic as acting director of the SOA has now proven to be the only reasonable and responsible solution, the statement said.

Although this decision could and should have been made in March, the President believes that today’s decision by the caretaker Prime Minister to accept his earlier proposal is the only possible and correct decision, the statement added.

The statement also praised the fact that Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic “has reorganised his actions within the constitutional framework and that he is once again aware that he must cooperate with the President, as prescribed by the Croatian Constitution and laws”

Prime Minister Plenkovic said this morning that he had submitted a proposal to President Milanovic to extend Markic’s term as head of the SOA. Markic’s term expires on Sunday.