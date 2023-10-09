About 60 Croats have left Israel over two days

Podijeli :

Mostafa Alkharouf / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP

Prime Minister Andrej Plenković on Monday reiterated the condemnation of the brutal terrorist attacks launched by Hamas against Israel and said that over 50 Croatians are currently on their way from Israel to Croatia.

Also, remaining group of Croatian pilgrims are likely to leave Israel on Tuesday.

The embassy of Croatia takes care of Croatians and they are in contact, Plenkovic said in the northern Croatian town of Varazdin.

There are Croatian travellers and pilgrims as well as some our citizens live in Israel, he explained.

According to the information available to us, none of them are among casualties, he said.

On Sunday, six Croatian citizens left Israel for Croatia, and today, 53 are flying to Vienna and then they will come back to Croatia.

Another pilgrims are to come back tomorrow, he said.

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs said on Sunday that about 180 Croatians were staying in Israel.

“The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs is working intensively on finding a solution for the repatriation of our citizens to Croatia. The situation is very challenging and volatile – passenger air traffic in Tel Aviv has been suspended, while travel across the border to Jordan is limited,” the press release said on Sunday.

Plenkovic on Saturday condemned the actions of Hamas that fired hundreds of rockets from the Palestinian territory on Israeli cities.

“I strongly condemn the Hamas attacks against Israel. These terrorist acts against civilians are shocking and unacceptable. Croatia stands in solidarity with Israel and its people in this difficult moment,” Plenkovic wrote on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The armed wing of Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, announced that it had launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” against Israel and fired more than 5,000 rockets on Saturday. Armed militants also entered some parts of Israel.

Plenkovic today said that those actions by Hamas would destabilise the situation in the entire region.

He again condemned “unprecedented, brutal attacks” on civilians.