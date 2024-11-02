All victims of Novi Sad accident identified, interrogation of 20 people ordered

Podijeli :

Serbian Interior Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

The Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Novi Sad has informed the public that all the victims of the tragic incident on November 1, in which a part of the Novi Sad Railway Station building collapsed, have now been identified.

Among the newly identified deceased are two males and five females, identified as N.K. (17), DJ.F. (53), M.A. (16), F.V. (10), S.F. (6), G.R. (58), and K.M. (76). The injured include two females, T.M. (24) and A.R. (23), and one male, V.C. (18).

„In the course of the actions and measures undertaken so far, the public prosecutor of the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Novi Sad, in cooperation with the Police Department in Novi Sad, conducted an on-site investigation and ordered the necessary expert evaluations,“ the statement said.

In addition to the evaluations that need to be carried out as soon as possible, the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office is fully engaged in gathering all relevant information. It has been ordered that at least twenty individuals be interrogated during the day.

„Among those to be interrogated are officials from the Ministry of Construction, Transport, and Infrastructure, as well as the responsible minister, officials from ‘Serbian Railways’ AD, representatives of the Institute for the Protection of Cultural Monuments of the City of Novi Sad, and others, to determine all significant elements of the criminal acts and establish criminal responsibility. The public will be informed in due course,“ the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The Minister of Police, Ivica Dacic, also announced on TV Prva this morning that 20 people would be questioned today, „starting from the top.“

To recall, the canopy at the entrance to Novi Sad Railway Station collapsed yesterday, resulting in 14 fatalities, while three injured individuals remain in critical condition.

The Novi Sad Railway Station has been renovated twice in the past four years, first between 2021 and 2022, and then again a few months later. The station was officially opened on July 5 of this year.