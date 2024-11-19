Almost a third of LGBTIQ people in Croatia aged 15 to 17 have attempted suicide

Podijeli :

Unsplash/Ian Taylor

Thirty per cent of young LGBTIQ people in Croatia aged 15 to 17 have attempted suicide and 20 per cent have experienced verbal violence from teachers and professional staff at secondary school, the Lesbian Organisation Rijeka (LORI) warned on Tuesday on the occasion of the International Day for Tolerance.

“No less than 20 per cent of young LGBTIQ people surveyed have experienced verbal violence from teachers and professional staff in secondary school, and 77 per cent of them were repeatedly or frequently exposed to homo/transphobic comments from their peers in secondary school,” the Lesbian Organisation Rijeka (LORI) said in a statement, citing the results of the latest survey.

40 per cent of LGBTIQ people did not feel supported or protected

Data from the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights from 2024 also shows that 40 per cent of LGBTIQ people did not receive support or protection during their education. 30 per cent of young LGBTIQ people in Croatia aged 15 to 17 have attempted suicide, the statement said.

In the run-up to the International Day for Tolerance, LORI has launched a digital campaign entitled “Safety starts with us” to raise awareness of the problem of LGBTIQ phobia in education, highlight the harmfulness of hate speech and empower LGBTIQ+ students.

“Hate speech among young people has long-term consequences, including increased levels of psychological stress, low self-esteem, higher levels of anxiety, isolation, suicide attempts and so on. That’s why we want to draw particular attention to the seriousness of verbal violence in an environment that should be safe and equal for all young people – educational institutions,” said programme coordinator Ana Ajdukovic.

Growing up in small towns and rural areas poses an additional challenge

In addition to empirical data, the campaign presents personal experiences, real stories and testimonies from young people about the violence or fear they have experienced, LORI said. The campaign aims to educate LGBTIQ students about where and how they can report violence and who they can turn to for help.

Particular emphasis is placed on informing young LGBTIQ+ people in small towns and rural areas, where growing up is an additional challenge given the often conservative environment and lack of sources of support.