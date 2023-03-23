Anti-corruption office launches new probe over rigged tenders in Janaf company

Podijeli :

N1

The anti-corruption office USKOK has launched a new investigation into Dragan Kovacevic, a former director of the state-run Adriatic oil pipeline Janaf, on suspicion that he took bribes from entrepreneur Kreso Petek in exchange for rigging tenders at Janaf for Petek's company.

The prosecutor’s office, without revealing the identities of the suspects, reported on Thursday that it had opened an investigation against the two men on suspicion of bribe giving and taking.

Kovacevic is accused of asking Petek to give him cash and finance his private expenses from mid-2015 to the end of June 2019 in exchange for rigged tenders in Janaf’s procurement in favour of Petek’s company “Elektrocentar Petek” and his business partners.

Kovacevic informed Petek about Janaf’s classified business plans

Kovacevic used to inform Petek about Janaf’s business plans, planned investments and the dynamics of conducting the selection of contractors, even though he knew that this information was classified as a business secret.

This enabled Petek to choose investments that correspond to his interests, and at the same time gave him an advantage over competitors in the preparation of tenders for the execution of works, according to USKOK.

Kovacevic gave his consent to the selection of Petek’s company and his partners, although this authority of Kovacevic is not prescribed by Janaf’s Statute or regulations.

USKOK alleges that after the conclusion of the contract, Kovacevic ensured prompt advance payment to Elektrocentar Petek and Petek’s business partners, as well as regular and urgent payments for the work performed.

In exchange for getting jobs, Petek paid Kovacevic at least €13,272 in cash, and Petek, at Kovacevic’s request, covered his private expenses of at least €18,289 for the purchase of suits and other clothing items.

In July 2022, USKOK filed an indictment against Kovacevic, Petek and their co-defendants for accepting and giving bribes for arranging deals with Janaf.

The prosecutorial authorities say that entrepreneur Petek gave Kovacevic and his associates one million euros so that his company Elektrocentar Petek could get jobs worth almost €8.6 million.

Among other things, Kovacevic is also accused of having received two apartments from the entrepreneur for whose companies he rigged the tenders worth millions.

In addition to Kovacevic and Petek, the indictment includes the former security director at Janaf, Vlado Zoric, the director of Janaf’s oil transport, Vladimir Vrbanc, and entrepreneurs Vatroslav Sablic, Ivan Siric, and Edo Seifried.