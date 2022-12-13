Argentina knocks Croatia out of the World Cup

Podijeli :

Source: Kieran McManus / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Croatia national football team's hopes of reaching the second successive World Cup final were dashed on Tuesday after Argentina beat them 3-0.

Argentina’s Leo Messi scored from a penalty in the 34th minute, while Julian Alvarez doubled their lead only five minutes later. Argentina’s victory was confirmed in the second half when Alvarez once again scored for the final 3-0 in the 69th minute, following an assist by Messi.

“We lost, I can’t fault my boys for anything, but now we must hold our heads high and get ready for the match on Saturday,” said the Croatian manager, Zlatko Dalic, after the match.

“We had a good situation… we did everything to get to the goal, but we are missing a true attacker to be able to take it to the end. We know what we are and what we’re not and that’s that,” he added. “If someone had offered this to us before the beginning of the tournament, we would have taken it and of course we’re proud. We’re going to fight for third place.”

This was the third time Croatia has reached semifinals in World Cup, and the second time it has been defeated. Just like in 1998, they will play for bronze. The match is scheduled for Saturday, and Croatia will face off against the losing side in the second semifinal match between France and Morocco, which will be decided on Wednesday.

Argentina last reached the World Cup final in 2014, where they ultimately lost to Germany.

“Argentina deserved to win, we must congratulate them,” said Croatia’s midfielder Lovro Majer after the match. “I don’t think exhaustion was a factor for us. The penalty killed us, and then that second goal that came quickly after. It’s hard to come back from that. Teams like (Argentina) punish every mistake.”