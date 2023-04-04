Arrests made in Rijeka and Medjimurje on EPPO’s orders

Podijeli :

Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP, Ilustracija

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), acting in cooperation with the Croatian police, arrested five people in Croatia on Tuesday on suspicion of abuse of office and authority, committed to the detriment of the EU’s Cohesion Fund.

The EPPO is conducting an urgent investigation to collect evidence, it announced in a press release.

“The facts under examination relate to five individuals and one company, suspected of having committed criminal offences of abuse of office and authority, in connection with the public procurement proceedings for the project of construction of a plant for sorting collected waste, located at Mihaceva Draga (Croatia),” the EPPO said.

After questioning the suspects, the EPPO will decide on further action in this case, and will inform the public in due time. “No further details will be released until then,” it added.

According to unofficial sources, the investigation covers several persons in the Adriatic port city of Rijeka and persons connected with a Medjimurje-based company that carried out work on a project related to waste management. They are apparently suspected of illegal favouritism in the tendering process and overpayment of the project.

The EPPO said the arrests had been made in cooperation with Croatia’s National Police Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime.