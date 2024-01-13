Average monthly cost of retirement homes rises in Croatia

Podijeli :

Some of the senior homes run by cities and counties have increased their monthly fees as of the start of this year, and in some cases this increase is by €150 more, while some homes have said thatthey will not raise their fees despite an increase in their expenses.

For instance, the monthly cost of living in a senior home in Šibenik has gone from €600 to €750, after the steering baord of the institution gave a go-ahead for this increase.

The director of the home said that in order to ensure the smooth functipning of the home and decent wages for workers, it is necessary to have an annual budget of €300,000.

The city-run home for seniors in Sisak has also raised its fares, thus a two-bed room will cost monthly up to €590.

The reasons cited for higher fares are higher costs for procurement of food, heating costs and higher wages for workers.

In the eastern town of Požega, the monthly price has risen by 10%.

The home for the elderly and infirm in Vukovar, that currently cares for 108 beneficiaries, has increased its monthly price by 10%.

Such institutions in Split increased their prices in May 2023.

Istria County has four homes for seniors which are within the remit of the county authorities and they have also raised their prices.

The prices range roughly between €400 and €700.

The City of Zagreb has informed Hina that they have not risne the prices of accommodation in the city-run homes since 2018.

The average monthly price is €432, and while the upper prices are around €780 and can be even €995 for beneficiaries who need more care due to their health conditions, such as dementia.

In Osijek-Baranja County the prices are between €333 to €569.

Pensioners’ associations criticise price rise

Commenting on price ranges, the Pensioners’ Trade Union (SUH) has said that it makes them worried that services for accommodation in homes are too high.

Other associations of pensioners also criticise a price rise in the so called non-private homes.

The Croatian government says on its website that pursuant to the Social Welfare Act, accommodation for the elderly and infirm can be provided by “a home, centre providing services to the community, association, religious community, company or other domestic or foreign legal person or trade business, as well as a family-style care home.

Accommodation in this context means care outside one’s own family and is one of the most common services in the social welfare system used by senior citizens. It includes housing, food, care, healthcare, social work and active leisure time.

Senior citizens can use the service of accommodation pursuant to an accommodation agreement they or their legal representative concludes with a service provider or pursuant to a social welfare centre’s decision. Persons who have concluded an accommodation agreement and their legal representatives fully bear the cost of the service of accommodation.

Cost of accommodation for elderly without adequate resources can be paid from state budget

For senior citizens without adequate resources to cover the cost of accommodation, a social welfare centre will adopt a decision on the recognition of the service of accommodation if this is the best possible solution for the senior citizen in the opinion of an expert employee of the centre.

The beneficiary of the service of accommodation has to participate in covering the cost of accommodation with their income reduced by the amount of the beneficiary’s person needs allowance, assets not used by the beneficiary or their household members to meet their basic housing needs and essentials. If this is not sufficient, the beneficiary’s statutory maintenance debtors have to cover, in full or in part, the service price, in accordance with the settlement concluded with the social welfare centre or family affairs regulations.

Having exhausted all of the aforementioned options, the cost of accommodation will be paid, in full or in part, from the state budget, says the government.