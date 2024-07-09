Average monthly net salary in Zagreb at €1,525

Podijeli :

Pixabay/Ilustracija

The average monthly net wage paid in Zagreb in April 2024 was €1,525. This is a nominal decrease of 1.2% compared to March 2024 and an increase of 17.1% compared to April 2023, according to the city's Department of Economy, Environmental Sustainability and Strategic Planning.

The highest average net wage was paid in the oil and gas extraction sector (€2,853) and the lowest in the manufacture of leather and related products sector (€860).

The median wage was €1,277, which means that half of the employees earned more than this amount and the other half less.

Compared to the national average monthly wage for April 2024 of €1,323, the average monthly net wage paid in Zagreb was €202 higher.