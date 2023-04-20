Average net monthly pay for February €1,106, down 0.2% in real terms on the year

Podijeli :

Unsplash / Ilustracija

The average net monthly salary paid in Croatia for February 2023 was €1.106, up by 1.1% in nominal terms and by 0.9% in real terms in comparison with January 2023, the state statistics bureau said on Thursday.

Compared with February 2022, the average net monthly pay increased by 11.8% in nominal terms and decreased by 0.2% in real terms.

The highest average net monthly salary was paid in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (€2,703), and the lowest in security and investigation activities (€713).

The median net salary for February 2023 was €917, meaning that half of the people in employment earned less than this amount and the other half earned more.