Image by strgars from Pixabay

The average net monthly salary paid in the Croatian capital of Zagreb for January 2023 was €1,256, a nominal increase of 11% compared with January 2022, according to the City's statistics department.

The average net monthly salary in Zagreb was €162 higher than the national average for January 2023 of €1,094.

The highest average net monthly salary, of €1,970, was paid in the crude petroleum and natural gas extraction sector and the lowest, of €706, in the leather industry.